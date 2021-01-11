Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board meeting Jan. 12, 2021

The Central High School District of Westosha Board is scheduled to hold a regular and special board meetings on Tuesday in the school’s all purpose room.
The board will meet in executive (closed) session at 4:30 p.m. on benefit plan financial impact and administrative contracts. The regular meeting of the board will be held at 5 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Review Updated Referendum Tax Impact.
- Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,600,000. (See a previous story we published on this issue here.)
- Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the
Approval of an Initial Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General
Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $39,600,000.
- Approval of 2021-22 School Calendar.
- Termination of Trouvaille Contract with Wilmot High School Effective
June 30, 2021.