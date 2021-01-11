Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board meeting Jan. 12, 2021

Jan 11th, 2021
The Central High School District of Westosha Board is scheduled to hold a regular and special board meetings on Tuesday in the school’s all purpose room.

The board will meet in executive (closed) session at 4:30 p.m. on benefit plan financial impact and administrative contracts. The regular meeting of the board will be held at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • Review Updated Referendum Tax Impact.
  • Initial Resolution Authorizing General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,600,000. (See a previous story we published on this issue here.)
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the
    Approval of an Initial Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of General
    Obligation Bonds in an Amount Not to Exceed $39,600,000.
  • Approval of 2021-22 School Calendar.
  • Termination of Trouvaille Contract with Wilmot High School Effective
    June 30, 2021.

The full agenda is available here.

