Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting Jan. 11, 2021

Jan 10th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be virtual and viewable at this link at the time of the meeting.

Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to Town Board members and made a part of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

  • Approve contribution letter to Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue for medical supplies and assets received from Silver Lake Rescue Squad that are currently in service with Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Wheatland.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives