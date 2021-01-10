Agenda: Salem School Board special meeting Jan. 11, 2021

The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m.

The board will meet in the Intermediate Library with public access to allow for social distancing in the Large Group Instruction Room. The meeting also can be viewed via livestream here.

Agenda items include:

Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Base Wage Increase in the Amount of $500.00 Per Cell on Salary Matrix.

Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Supplemental Pay Increase.

Consideration to Approve Support Staff Base Wage Increase in the Amount of .0181 (CPI) as Presented.

Consideration to Approve Support Staff Supplemental Pay Increase.

Consideration to Approve Business Administrator Contract.

Consideration of Second Semester Reductions in Staffing.

Consideration to Discontinue Joint Staffing Arrangement with Westosha Central for Library/Media Services.

Second Semester 2021 Planning Process.

The full agenda can be viewed here.