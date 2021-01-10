Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Jan. 11, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be held virtually through the Zoom platform with each member accessing the meeting remotely. You can view the meeting live on the village’s YouTube channel. Click here to view the meeting. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Agenda items include:

Consideration and possible action regarding a Claim of Unlawful Tax submitted on behalf of Full Gospel First Church.

Discussion and possible action on a payment request by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $108,862.65, for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Regionalization Improvements.

The full agenda is available here.