Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:50 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 36700 block of 57th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: A vehicle is partially in flood waters.

UPDATE 9:54 a.m. — Command at fire scene in Brighton is working to free up Wheatland unit at fire to respond to crash.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that a vehicle backed into water accidentally down a steep hill. No water in passenger compartment so far.

UPDATE 9:57 a.m. — Wheatland fire unit released by fire command and responding to this call.