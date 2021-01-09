Units on scene of fire in Brighton

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

As of 8:15 a.m., fire units from multiple local fire departments are on the scene of a fire on 312th Avenue in Brighton.

The fire investigation task force is also on the scene, according to radio transmissions.

UPDATE 9 a.m. — Dispatch tones out Paris Fire and Rescue, Twin Lakes Fire Department and Randall Fire Department to respond to the scene of this fire in the 2100 block of 312th Avenue with tenders (water tankers) on a non-emergency basis. Also, Salem Lakes chief is seeking to have equipment sent to the scene that can remove a metal roof from a barn that has collapsed so that firefighters can access other portions of the building.