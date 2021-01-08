Spring Election 2021: Wilmot Union High School to need primary for school board election

Wilmot Union High School will need a primary election in February to narrow down the field for two school board seats to be filled in the April election.

None of the five candidates are incumbents. The seats that are open were held by a person who resigned and a person who is not running for re-election.

The five candidates that filed to run by Tuesday’s deadline are:

Nate Colborn

Michael Faber

Philip Johnson

Melissa Samborski

Steve Turner

The primary, to be held Feb. 16, will eliminate one candidate.

In April, two people will be elected to the at-large seats.