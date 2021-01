Voters in the Central High School District of Westosha will be able to vote in a contested election for the Paddock Lake seat on the School Board in the April 6 election.

Filing to run for the Paddock Lake seat by Tuesday’s deadline were:

Cheryl Baysinger, incumbent.

John Poole.

Two other seats on the board will be on the ballot with uncontested races as follows:

Terry Simmons, Wheatland seat, incumbent.

Bonnie Felske, at-large seat, incumbent.