Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 8, 2021: 12,931 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,931 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 82 more than Thursday. There have been 237 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 5 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 65.022 negative test results, a positive rate of 7686/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 341 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 197 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 788 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Randall — 182 cases (2 more cases than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 306 cases (2 more cases than Thursday)

Wheatland — 200 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 80 cases

Brighton — 96 cases (1 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 502,012 positive tests and 2,390,538 negative tests with 5,119 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 47,814 positives as of Friday.