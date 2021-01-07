Spring Election 2021: Wheatland to have contested race for town chairman

Jan 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Wheatland voters will have the opportunity to vote in a contested election on April 6 for town chairman.

Two candidates filed to run for the office as of Tuesday’s deadline:

  • William Glembocki, the incumbent.
  • Diane Grenus.

All other town offices will be unopposed:

  • Supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, both incumbents.
  • Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, incumbent.
  • Town Treasurer Deborah Vos, incumbent.
  • Constable Bob Santelli, incumbent.
  • Terry W. Simmons. Incumbent Fred Hewitt did not run for re-election.
