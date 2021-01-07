Spring Election 2021: Wheatland to have contested race for town chairman

Wheatland voters will have the opportunity to vote in a contested election on April 6 for town chairman.
Two candidates filed to run for the office as of Tuesday’s deadline:
- William Glembocki, the incumbent.
- Diane Grenus.
All other town offices will be unopposed:
- Supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, both incumbents.
- Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, incumbent.
- Town Treasurer Deborah Vos, incumbent.
- Constable Bob Santelli, incumbent.
- Terry W. Simmons. Incumbent Fred Hewitt did not run for re-election.