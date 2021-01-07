Spring Election 2021: Wheatland to have contested race for town chairman

Wheatland voters will have the opportunity to vote in a contested election on April 6 for town chairman.

Two candidates filed to run for the office as of Tuesday’s deadline:

William Glembocki, the incumbent.

Diane Grenus.

All other town offices will be unopposed:

Supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, both incumbents.

Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, incumbent.

Town Treasurer Deborah Vos, incumbent.

Constable Bob Santelli, incumbent.

Terry W. Simmons. Incumbent Fred Hewitt did not run for re-election.