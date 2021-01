Paddock Lake will have a contested election for village trustee in April.

Residents also will see a new face on the Village Board after the election as incumbent Kathy Christenson has filed non-candidacy.

Filing to fill the three at-large trustee seats by the Tuesday deadline are:

Incumbent Bena Ahlberg

Renee Brickner

Incumbent Scott Garland

John Poole

Village President Terry Burns is unopposed.