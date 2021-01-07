Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 7, 2021: 12,849 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,849 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 75 more than Wednesday. There have been 232 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 64,843 negative test results, a positive rate of 7637/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 336 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 194 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 788 cases (9 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 180 cases

Twin Lakes — 304 cases

Wheatland — 199 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 80 cases

Brighton — 95 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 498,538 positive tests and 2,384,410 negative tests with 5,079 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 47,480 positives as of Wednesday.