Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:50 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a fire in the 300 block of Knobes Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Garbage truck driver reported a fire in a garbage can.

UPDATE 11:54 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports smoke coming from small garbage can at end of driveway.