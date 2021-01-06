U.S. Rep Steil releases statement on U.S. Capital incident

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil released the following statement regarding the security breach at the U.S. Capital Wednesday afternoon:
I condemn the reprehensible actions of criminals inside the United States Capitol today and I thank law enforcement for their efforts to maintain public safety. As I said about protests throughout last year, those wishing to express their First Amendment rights need to follow the law. Anyone not authorized to be in the Capitol needs to immediately leave.”
Steil’s district includes all of Kenosha County.