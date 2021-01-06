Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 6, 2021: 12,774 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,774 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 118 more than Tuesday. There have been 229 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 64,707 negative test results, a positive rate of 7593/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 334 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 192 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 779 cases (6 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 180 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 304 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 196 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 80 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 95 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 494,747 positive tests and 2,377,543 negative tests with 5,039 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 47,123 positives as of Wednesday.