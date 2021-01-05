Units responding for investigation in Lake Shangri-la

At about 3:13 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 22000 block 120th Street in Lake Shangri-la.
Per dispatch: A possible natural gas leak has been reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:13 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 22000 block 120th Street in Lake Shangri-la.
Per dispatch: A possible natural gas leak has been reported.
Posted in: Lake Shangri-la, Police/fire.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress