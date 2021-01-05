Units responding for investigation in Lake Shangri-la

Jan 5th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:13 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 22000 block 120th Street in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: A possible natural gas leak has been reported.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Lake Shangri-la, Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives