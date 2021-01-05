Road closures announced in Kenosha in preparation for charging decision in Jacob Blake shooting

If you’re headed to Kenosha you might want to check this list of road closures and other transportation disruptions announced by the city government.

The announcement come sin anticipation of an impending announcement on the legal fate of the police officer who shot a Kenosha man this August during an arrest.

Here’s the news release:

Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis today announced road closures and potential traffic disruptions as the city prepares for the announcement of the charging decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, regarding the August 23, 2020 Kenosha Police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. These measures are meant to ensure the safety of the public, neighborhoods, businesses, and protestors.

There will be an increased police presence around the Public Safety Building, Court House campus and throughout the City of Kenosha. There may be closures of the Public Safety Building, Kenosha County Courthouse and Dinosaur Museum.

Transportation Disruptions

— Sheridan Road from 52nd Street to 60th Street is closed.

— 53rd Street, 54th Street, 55th Street and 56th Street from Sheridan Road west to the railroad tracks are closed. The train station will be open, but commuters should allow extra time to get to and from the station.

— Modifications to city bus routes or the temporary cancellation of city bus services are possible.

— Access to the Metra train station may be interrupted, so commuters should allow extra time.

More detailed public safety updates will be provided to media outlets in the form of media releases, and updates also will be posted at the following locations for the public. We strongly advise following these sites to ensure you are receiving the most up-to-date and accurate information.

— Kenosha Police Department Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/.Kenoshapolice/

— Kenosha Police Department Twitter feed https://twitter.com/@kenoshapolice

— City of Kenosha Twitter feed https://twitter.com/City_of_Kenosha

— City of Kenosha Website https://www.kenosha.org/ Click on the red icon that reads “Public Safety Statements.” This will take you to a compilation of all items released to the public, and they will be posted on this page as they are sent out.

— If necessary, Emergency Alert messages may be sent via cell phones.