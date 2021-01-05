Paddock Lake Village Hall reopens

Jan 5th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Paddock Lake Village Hall is once again reopened to the public, it was announced Tuesday by village administrator Tim Popanda.

Here is the news release:

Today January 5, 2021 at Noon the Village of Paddock Lake municipal offices located at 6969 236th Avenue will reopen to the public. As a result of an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst office staff the office has been closed since December 10, 2020. With staff now recovered from Covid-19 the office will reopen to the public with business as usual. Face masks are still required when entering the Village Hall. The office will be open to the public from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Village Board of Trustees and Village staff thank all our residents and customers for their patience during the closure.

Share6
Tweet
6 Shares

Posted in: Paddock Lake.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives