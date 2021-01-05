Paddock Lake Village Hall reopens

Paddock Lake Village Hall is once again reopened to the public, it was announced Tuesday by village administrator Tim Popanda.

Here is the news release:

Today January 5, 2021 at Noon the Village of Paddock Lake municipal offices located at 6969 236th Avenue will reopen to the public. As a result of an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst office staff the office has been closed since December 10, 2020. With staff now recovered from Covid-19 the office will reopen to the public with business as usual. Face masks are still required when entering the Village Hall. The office will be open to the public from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Village Board of Trustees and Village staff thank all our residents and customers for their patience during the closure.