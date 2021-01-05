Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 5, 2021: 12,656 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,656 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 143 more than Monday. There have been 2226 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 9 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 64,584 negative test results, a positive rate of 7523/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate (.1 percent higher than Monday) in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 332 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 189 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 773 cases (15 more than Monday)

Randall — 179 cases (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 299 cases (4 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 196 cases (5 more than Monday)

Paris — 79 cases

Brighton — 94 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 491,341 positive tests and 2,370,485 negative tests with 4,884 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 46,882 positives as of Tuesday.