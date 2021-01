Twin Lakes Police Department Sgt. Robert Dzbinski was recognized for his 28 years of service to the village at a special board meeting Monday.

Dzbinski recently retried with his last shift coming Jan. 2. He began with the department as a water patrol officer in 1992.

Here is video of Trustee Aaron Karow (chairing the meeting in absence of President Howard Skinner) reading the proclamation recognizing Dzbinski at the meeting: