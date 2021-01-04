Kenosha County COVID-19 update Jan. 4, 2021: 12,513 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,513 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 127 more than Friday. There have been 217 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 64,421 negative test results, a positive rate of 7438/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 329 cases (9 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 188 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 758 cases (26 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 178 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 295 cases (9 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 191 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 79 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 94 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 487,938 positive tests and 2,365,680 negative tests with 4,884 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 46,654 positives as of Monday.