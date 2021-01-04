Dense fog advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until noon.

Visibility may be a quarter of a mile or less during this period, says the advisory.

Not only will there be fog but it may be freezing fog as well.

There also may be isolated snow showers before 10 a.m., with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Monday’s high temperature should reach 32.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers and/or freezing drizzle — and fog and freezing fog — lingers into Monday night before the forecast gets drier for the balance of the week, says the latest, local NWS forecast.