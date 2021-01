Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:24 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 9200 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Salem.

Per dispatch: This is a two vehicle crash with injuries being reported. Debirs from crash in the roadway.

UPDATE 1:29 p.m. — Arriving fire unit reports moderate front end damage to one vehicle.

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. — All fire/rescue units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.