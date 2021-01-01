Winter weather advisory issued

Photo by Amy Burton via stock.xchng

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The chief hazards are accumulating snow with winds gusts up to 30 mph developing.

The advisory is set to be in effect until midnight tonight.

Total accumulation for our area has been revised to a little more than previously expected. The forecast now calls for 2 to 4 inches through Friday night.

UPDATE about 12:30 p.m. — I was out for a short drive in the Paddock Lake area and snow is mixed at this point with sleet/freezing rain.