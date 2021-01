Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:40 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for an investigation in the area of the 19900 block of 82nd Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reported what appeared to be sparks on a roof top.

UPDATE 8:46 p.m. — Report appears to relate to decorative candles in a window. Units released by incident command to return to quarters.