More snow likely for New Year’s Day

Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for more snow to hit our area Friday.

Happy New Year, right?

But it shouldn’t be too crippling. Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches Friday and 1 inch Friday night are possible.

It may start snowing earlier but snow is most likely between 1 and 8 p.m.

Friday’s high temperature should reach 32.

Except for a slight chance of snow Sunday night, that should be it for precipitation until Wednesday, when there’s another slight chance of rain and snow.

High temperatures look to be in the mid 30s through Thursday.