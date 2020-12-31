Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 11:25 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to the 200 block of Christie Lane in Twin Lakes for an investigation.
Per dispatch: Caller reports an electrical burning smell, but no flames or smoke seen.
