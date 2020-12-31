Units responding for fire in Rock Lake

Dec 31st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 4:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 12300 block of Michelle Court in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a garage fire.

UPDATE 4:03 p.m. — Dispatch reports garage is fully involved. There may be a car in the garage. Fire spreading to home.

UPDATE 4:16 p.m. — Command activates a MABAs box alarm. Departments due to respond include:

  • Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire Department with engines.
  • Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders (water tankes).
  • Antioch Fire Department with an ambulance.
  • Twin Lakes Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.
  • Departments to respond to staff Salem Lakes Station No. 1 for a change of quarters are Paris Fire and Rescue, Spring Grove Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Villa Fire Department.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m. — Fire investigation team requested to respond to the scene.

