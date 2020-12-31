Units responding for fire in Rock Lake

At about 4:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 12300 block of Michelle Court in Rock Lake.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a garage fire.
UPDATE 4:03 p.m. — Dispatch reports garage is fully involved. There may be a car in the garage. Fire spreading to home.
UPDATE 4:16 p.m. — Command activates a MABAs box alarm. Departments due to respond include:
- Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire Department with engines.
- Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders (water tankes).
- Antioch Fire Department with an ambulance.
- Twin Lakes Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.
- Departments to respond to staff Salem Lakes Station No. 1 for a change of quarters are Paris Fire and Rescue, Spring Grove Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Villa Fire Department.
UPDATE 4:41 p.m. — Fire investigation team requested to respond to the scene.