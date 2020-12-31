Units responding for fire in Rock Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 12300 block of Michelle Court in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a garage fire.

UPDATE 4:03 p.m. — Dispatch reports garage is fully involved. There may be a car in the garage. Fire spreading to home.

UPDATE 4:16 p.m. — Command activates a MABAs box alarm. Departments due to respond include:

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire Department with engines.

Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders (water tankes).

Antioch Fire Department with an ambulance.

Twin Lakes Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie with chiefs.

Departments to respond to staff Salem Lakes Station No. 1 for a change of quarters are Paris Fire and Rescue, Spring Grove Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Villa Fire Department.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m. — Fire investigation team requested to respond to the scene.