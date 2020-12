Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 200 block of West Maple Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reports vehicle has struck a house. No injuries being reported.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that vehicle was being used to clear snow off a driveway and struck the building.