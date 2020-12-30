Units responding for crash along state line

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:20 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 14900 block of Highway WG along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

UPDATE 8:23 a.m. — Dispatch reports one person appears to be trapped in a vehicle.

UPDATE 8:25 a.m. — Fire unit on scene reports there appears to be four vehicles involved, some with heavy damage.

UPDATE 8:27 a.m. — State patrol reports Highway WG westbound is blocked.

UPDATE 8:29 a.m. — Bristol command reports person that was trapped is out of vehicle.

UPDATE 8:33 a.m. — Tow trucks responding for all vehicles.