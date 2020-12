At about 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, we measured 5 inches of snow accumulation since snow started falling at about 5 p.m., Tuesday in Paddock Lake, the first sizable snowfall of the year.

The National Weather Service has downgraded our area to a winter weather advisory. The latest, local NWS forecast calls for just a slight chance of rain this morning, ending completely by 8 a.m.

Wednesday’s high temp is expected to reach 35.

It’s a heavy snow. Be careful while shoveling!