Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 30, 2020: 12,214 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,214 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 78 more than Tuesday. There have been 215 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 63,891 negative test results, a positive rate of 7206/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 320 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 184 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 732 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 171 cases

Twin Lakes — 286 cases

Wheatland — 188 cases

Paris — 76 cases

Brighton — 90 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 477,292 positive tests and 2,344,771 negative tests with 4,818 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 45,408 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.