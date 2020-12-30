Dec. 29, 2020 storm related Sheriff’s Department calls report

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released the following report Tuesday regarding overnight activity related to the season’s first snow storm:

On December 29th, 2020 Kenosha County experienced a winter storm warning. Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 12/29/20 at 6 PM through 12/30/20 at 6 AM:

— 4 accident with injuries

— 8 property-damage accidents

— 12 assist motorists

— 3 fire calls

During the storm, our department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of I-94 northbound for a fatal motor vehicle crash that they investigated. For information regarding this accident contact the Wisconsin State Patrol.

At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were hazardous and slippery, and we urge the community to exercise extreme caution when traveling.