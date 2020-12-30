Deaths Dec. 30, 2020: Francis “Jack” John Cooper, Shirley May Cermak, Nelly C. Ricchio, Robert “Rob” Johnson

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Francis “Jack” John Cooper, 80, of Twin Lakes, died Dec. 28, 2020.

Shirley May Cermak, 91, of McHenry, Ill. and formerly Twin Lakes and Berwyn, Ill., died Dec. 28, 2020.

Nelly C. Ricchio, 94, of Kenosha, died Dec. 30, 2020.

Robert “Rob” Johnson, 57, died Dec. 28, 2020.

