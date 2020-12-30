Bristol extends COVID-19 related closure of village office

Bristol village officials have announced that Village Hall will remain closed to the public for now.

“The village office will not reopen on January 4, 2021 but remain closed to the public until further notice,” the announcement distributed Wednesday said.

Village Hall has been closed to the public since Nov. 23, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. A review of that policy before Jan, 4 was expected.

Village President Mike Farrell and village administrator Randy Kerkman jointly make these types of decisions.

At Monday’s Village Board meeting Clerk Amy Klemko said village staff had not been experiencing significant problems interacting with the public for matters such as paying of tax bills during the closure.

“People have to adapt,” Farrell said at the meeting.

In November, the village offered the following methods for interacting with the village:

Phone: 262-857-2368

FAX: 262-857-2136

email: Administrator-Randall Kerkman admin@villageofbristol.org; Clerk-Treasurer Amy Klemko clerk@villageofbristol.org; Building Inspectors Don Fox, Phil Petroski buildinginspector@villageofbristol.org

Mail: 19801 83RD STREET. BRISTOL WI 53104

Drop box: Located by front doors of building, at above address.