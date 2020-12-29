Winter storm warning issued

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 9 a.m., Wednesday.

This replaces the previously issued winter weather advisory.

The snow accumulation forecast has been raised again. The current NWS local forecast calls for 4 to 7 inches of accumulation.

As of about 9:30 p.m., I measured 3 inches of snow on the ground in Paddock Lake.

Besides the snow, it’s windy out there. Wind of over 20 mph and gust of over 30 could start blowing snow around, increasing the travel hazard.

Snow and rain should fall off about 5 a.m. and likely stop after 7 a.m.