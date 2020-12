The amount of snow the National Weather Service thinks we may get is creeping up a little this evening.

The latest, local NWS forecast now calls for 4 to 6 inches of snow and sleet accumulation overnight.

Snow is expected to fall off around 6 a.m., Wednesday and stop after 7 a.m. Rain may persist until 8 a.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., Wednesday.

UPDATE about 9:30 p.m. — I measured 3 inches on the ground in Paddock Lake.