Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 29, 2020: 12,136 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 12,136 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 87 more than Monday. There have been 214 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 63,791 negative test results, a positive rate of 7206/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 318 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 181 cases

Salem Lakes — 730 cases (5 more than Monday)

Randall — 171 cases (3 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 286 cases (2 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 188 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 76 cases (2 more than Monday)

Brighton — 89 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 474,537 positive tests and 2,340,164 negative tests with 4,783 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 45,052 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.