Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

Snow and mixed precipitation is in the latest, local NWS for the advisory period.

Late Tuesday there’s a 90 percent chance of snow, with about a half an inch accumulation possible. The high temperature is expected to reach 31.

Things are expected to get more serious Tuesday night, with 100 percent chance of precipitation that may include snow and more. The current NWS timeline is “snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 4 a.m., then snow and freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 5 a.m.” New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible and new snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Tuesday night’s low will be about 27.

A 50 percent chance of rain and snow will linger into Wednesday morning.

There’s a 60 percent chance of snow Friday, but no word on how much accumulation yet.