At about 6:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 23200 block of 11th Place in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a fire in a garage. Garage is attached.

UPDATE 6:23 p.m. — Dispatch reports that deputy at the scene says no active fire.

UPDATE 6:26 p.m. — Incident command releases all units still responding to return to quarters. Units on scene can handle.