Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 28, 2020: 12,049 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 12,049 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 126 more than Friday. There have been 211 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 63,686 negative test results, a positive rate of 7162/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 316 cases (8 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 181 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 725 cases (21 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 168 cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 284 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 187 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 74 cases

Brighton — 89 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 472,153 positive tests and 2,336,531 negative tests with 4,711 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 44,784 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.