2020 Paddock Lake Outdoor Holiday Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Schwallenbach house

Here are the winners of the 2020 Village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Holiday Decoration Contest:

First place — The Schwallenbach house on 73rd Street

Second place — The Schultz house on 66th Street.

Third Place — The Falotico house on 248th Avenue.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 19 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Here is a video tour of all the winning displays (Note: I videoed on a very windy day. With first and second place I added music under the video, but third place had music as part of the display, so I left that in, but you will also hear some wind. — DH):

Schultz house

Falotico house