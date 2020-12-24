Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

At about 3:21 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6400 block of 237th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: This is for a carbon monoxide alarm in a basement.
