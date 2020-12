Levi Keen, class of 2024 from Twin Lakes, was involved in the virtual production of Molly Sweeney presented by Ripon College in the fall semester of 2020. Keen, majoring in Undeclared, was Frank Sweeney in the production that was available for viewing from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.

The poignant story reveals three individuals during a year when they were on a quest to achieve vision for the blind Molly.