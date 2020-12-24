Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 24, 2020: 11,878 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 11,878 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 101 more than Wednesday. There have been 209 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 63,187 negative test results, a positive rate of 7060/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday (the last day new data was available):

Bristol — 308 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 176 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 704 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 162 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 281 cases

Wheatland — 185 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 74 cases

Brighton — 89 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 466,393 positive tests and 2,317,710 negative tests with 4,674 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 43,886 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports. (Note: Last new data was from Tuesday — DH)