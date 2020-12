Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:40 p.m., Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Bloomfield Genoa City Fire and Rescue Department for a fire in the 300 block of Freeman Street in Genoa City.

Requested to respond with tenders are:

Town of Wheatland Fire Department

Randall Fire Department

Bristol Fire and Rescue

Paris Fire and Rescue