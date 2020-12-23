Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 23, 2020: 11,777 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 11,777 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 68 more than Tuesday. There have been 206 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 4 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 63,064 negative test results, a positive rate of 7001/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 308 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 176 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 704 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 162 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 281 cases

Wheatland — 185 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 74 cases

Brighton — 89 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 463,594 positive tests and 2,309,991 negative tests with 4,614 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 43,886 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports. (Note: New data not available Wednesday — DH)