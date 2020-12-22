Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 22, 2020: 11,709 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 11,709 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 124 more than Monday. There have been 202 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 7 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 62,962 negative test results, a positive rate of 6950/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 306 cases (4 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 175 cases (2 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 700 cases (8 more than Monday)

Randall — 159 cases (5 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 281 cases

Wheatland — 183 cases

Paris — 74 cases

Brighton — 89 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 461,015 positive tests and 2,303,714 negative tests with 4,545 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 43,886 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.