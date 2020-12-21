Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 21, 2020: 11,585 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 11,585 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 190 more than Friday. There have been 195 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 62,783 negative test results, a positive rate of 6886/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County (.1 percent higher) as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 302 cases (7 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 173 cases (3 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 692 cases (8 more than Friday)

Randall — 154 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 281 cases (5 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 183 cases (5 more than Friday)

Paris — 74 cases (3 more than Friday)

Brighton — 89 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 458,612 positive tests and 2,299,265 negative tests with 4,425 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 43,693 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.