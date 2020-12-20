Units responding for water call in Salem

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, the Kenosha County Dive Team and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a water call in the area of 236th Avenue and 80th Place at Hooker Lake in Salem.

UPDATE about 5:07 p.m. — Person in distress is an a canoe.

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — Personnel at the scene reports two rescues underway. Vessels are upright.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m. — Everyone out of the water and on shore and being assessed by emergency medical personnel.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. — Response by dive team cancelled by incident command.